Interview with the vampire, by Neil Jordan, what did the critics say at its premiere?

In 1973 the writer Anne Rice wrote one of the most influential works of vampirism in the Gothic subculture of those years, to this day, Interview with the Vampire it remains a reference beacon for this subgenre. Due to various circumstances, the novel could not be published until 1976, but that did not interfere to make it a cult success and great influence on the issues of immortality, sexuality and power.

With the success in sales, it was to be expected that a film adaptation was just around the corner. Almost a month after its publication, Paramount Pictures was the first production house to show interest, so Anne Rice wrote a first draft, which would remain in developmental limbo for a long time. In 1990, Warner Bros. acquired the rights to the work that would retain the title Interview with the Vampire – 61% also hired Neil Jordan to modify the script and direct the film.

To embody the dark and complex characters, he settled on Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Christian Slater and a young Kirsten Dunst. Following the release of this film, it was acclaimed by critics, the box office, and the public. In more contemporary times it remains a cult classic in cinema.

Interview with the Vampire tells the story of the vampire Lestat (Tom cruise). This one can turn, at any time, one of his victims into a vampire and grant him the gift of immortality. In the 18th century, Lestat turned Louis de Pointe (Brad Pitt), a man who has just lost his wife and daughter. Already in the twentieth century, Louis tells everything he has lived since then to a reporter, Daniel Malloy (Christian slater). The gothic drama that also features Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea and Thandie Newton in its cast, received two Academy Award nominations in 1994 in the technical categories for Best Art Direction and Original Score, however, in awards such as the Golden Globes and in critical circles such as the Chicago Critics Association and the Boston Critics Association, it was the small Kirsten dunst the one that received the attention as best supporting actress, as well as revelation actress.

Although it has been reassessed over time as a fundamental piece among vampire production, Interview with the vampire It did not have a perfect reception, in itself it generated mixed opinions praising it or destroying it for the same reason: its slow, melancholic rhythm that sought to accompany the state of these ancient and elegant beings. However, for Roger Ebert, the film was a remarkable achievement when pointing out that this proposal removed the romantic vision of the immortal being, revealing him as a figure of infinite sadness, something that tied it with Nosferatu – 97%, the first vampire movie in history. The critics at the time also pointed out that it was a slow, repetitive and banal film, the ideal film for those who prefer form over content, since, visually, the film was a delight.

On the other hand, the rave reviews agreed that it was an intelligent and dark adaptation, with impeccable performances, while Neil Jordan (Game of Tears – 97%, Breakfast on Pluto – 57%, Michael Collins, the Price of Freedom – 78%) managed to bring to the screen the melancholic sophistication of Rice’s creation. Subsequent reviews have mentioned that it is a clear example of how to unite quality with commerciality, and that despite the fact that at the time it was reviled, Interview with the Vampire – 61% is an essential work of fantastic cinema of the nineties. Next, we will remember what the critics said at its premiere:

Todd McCarthy of Variety:

After countless attempts over two decades, Rice’s perennial popular novel receives a clever and dark adaptation that gets our heart rate up.

Miguel Angel Palomo from The country:

Absorbing, creative, overwhelming staging. An example of how quality and commerciality can come together (…) An essential work of the fantastic cinema of the nineties, reviled in an incomprehensible way at the time of its premiere.

Roger Ebert of RogerEbert.com:

It makes vampirism seem like nothing but infinite sadness. It is his greatest virtue (…) The first great vampire film, ‘Nosferatu’ (1922) knew it, as does this one.

Janet Maslin from The New York Times:

Bring Rice’s story to the screen in a sophisticated and lurid way …

David Ansen from Newsweeek:

A visual triumph. Confined to the nocturnal but mixing different styles, Jordan and his team have constructed an elegant and splendid vision of utter depravity.

Geoff Andrew from Time out:

The biggest problem lies in Rice’s script, which is dramatically repetitive and philosophically banal.

Peter Travers of Rolling stone:

It is a hypnotic film, chilling, sexy, wickedly funny and evocative in a way that awakens our fears (…) It can also be disgusting, slow and too melancholic like Rice’s book.

Dragan Antulov of rec.arts.movies.reviews:

A well-made but unsuccessful film that will only please those who prefer form over content.

