Influenza Vaccination Starts November 3: Health Highlights Priority Groups

The Secretariat of Health (Ssa) federal reminded citizens that this Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the vaccination against influenzaTherefore, it plans to apply 32 million 328 thousand 200 doses, starting in the following priority groups:
- Health personnel
- Pregnant women
- People with comorbidities
- Adults over 65 years of age
- Girls and boys from 6 to 59 months of age
Of those more than 32 million vaccines against influenza, said the Secretariat of Health, a total of 15 million will be provided by the private initiative. He clarified that health centers have all the infrastructure to carry out the campaign of vaccination.
Vaccination against influenza
In a press release, the Secretariat of Health explained:
“The distribution of doses began in the second half of October, to reach remote parts of the country, and formally start at the scheduled time. The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) guarantees the innocuousness, safety and quality of vaccines “.
The behavior of the influenza It is in parameters below normal, thanks to measures applied against the coronavirus (COVID-19): hand washing, use of alcohol gel and mask, quarantine or confinement, social distancing, avoiding crowds and ventilating closed spaces.
A vaccination priority
- This season, an increase in the number of cases is expected
- The vaccination against influenza is totally free and voluntary
Uriel Rumbo Nava, pulmonologist at the General Hospital “Dr. Darío Fernández Fierro ”, from the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), said that, as COVID-19 cases decrease, one of the fears is that those of influenza, so you have to attend to the vaccination.