Influenza Vaccination Starts November 3: Health Highlights Priority Groups

The Secretariat of Health (Ssa) federal reminded citizens that this Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the vaccination against influenzaTherefore, it plans to apply 32 million 328 thousand 200 doses, starting in the following priority groups:

Health personnel

Pregnant women

People with comorbidities

Adults over 65 years of age

Girls and boys from 6 to 59 months of age

Of those more than 32 million vaccines against influenza, said the Secretariat of Health, a total of 15 million will be provided by the private initiative. He clarified that health centers have all the infrastructure to carry out the campaign of vaccination.

Vaccination against influenza

In a press release, the Secretariat of Health explained:

“The distribution of doses began in the second half of October, to reach remote parts of the country, and formally start at the scheduled time. The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) guarantees the innocuousness, safety and quality of vaccines “.

The behavior of the influenza It is in parameters below normal, thanks to measures applied against the coronavirus (COVID-19): hand washing, use of alcohol gel and mask, quarantine or confinement, social distancing, avoiding crowds and ventilating closed spaces.

Season of influenza 2021-2022 in the northern hemisphere ranges from week 40 of 2021 to week 20 of 2022. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

A vaccination priority

This season, an increase in the number of cases is expected

The vaccination against influenza is totally free and voluntary

Uriel Rumbo Nava, pulmonologist at the General Hospital “Dr. Darío Fernández Fierro ”, from the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), said that, as COVID-19 cases decrease, one of the fears is that those of influenza, so you have to attend to the vaccination.