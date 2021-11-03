Inflation expectations for 2021 and 2022 go up again: Banxico survey

Private sector specialists raised their inflation expectations for 2021 to 6.60%, thus completing ten months of upward adjustments in their forecasts, reveal the results of the monthly survey carried out by the Bank of Mexico.

The new estimate exceeds 6.26% projected by the same experts last month and becomes the highest expectation obtained in the survey at least since 2006. Not even in that year, when the world period of commodity inflation was presented, nor In 2017, when the so-called gasoline hit occurred in Mexico, there was a de-anchoring of short-term expectations of this size.

The specialists consulted foresee that next year inflation will register a more moderate fluctuation, which will bring the record to 3.93%, a projection that incorporates an eighth monthly upward adjustment.

In the section on economic growth, the specialists also adjusted their projection on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year, but downwards. Now they estimate a 6% rebound in economic activity, from 6.15% estimated the previous month.

The new average estimate of GDP is below the expectations revised by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of 6.3%; and of the one that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has, which is 6.2%, but remains within the range estimated by the Bank of Mexico, which is between 5.7 and 6.7 percent.

For next year’s GDP, they estimate that economic activity will achieve growth of 2.90%, which improves the outlook forecast the previous month of 2.88 percent. However, the forecast is far from the assumption that the Mexican government has and on which it bases the Economic Package 2022, which is 4.1 percent.

Insecurity and internal politics, limits to growth

In the survey section on perceptions of the business climate offered by Mexico, they identified three factors that could hinder the growth of economic activity.

The first with 15% of the mentions corresponds to problems of public insecurity; followed by uncertainty over internal politics with 13% of mentions. The third place, with 12% of the responses, is the uncertainty due to the internal economic situation and the public spending policy with 10% of the mentions.

According to the results, the proportion of those interviewed who consider it a bad time to invest moderated to 31%, which contrasts with 34% who had this perception the previous month.

At the end of October, the scale of those interviewed rose to 53%, who said they were not sure if this moment is opportune to make investments from the 50% collected in September.

In October 17% say that it is a good time to invest, with which there was a slight improvement over the proportion that had this feeling the previous month (16 percent).