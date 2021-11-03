Indefinite delay for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4

Image : Blizzard

Bad news if you were waiting for the aftermath of Overwatch or from Devil. Activision Blizzard has just issued a statement announcing the delay of both releases, and the worst thing is that there is no specific date for the arrival of the two new games.

“Although we are going to release a lot of new content in 2022, we have pushed back the release date of Overwatch 2 and Devil 4 on what was planned, “reads the statement made public during a recent shareholders’ meeting. “It is clear that some of the games planned by Blizz ard planned for this year can benefit from more development time to reach their full potential ”, the text continues.

The reason for this delay has to do with the recent scandal of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace that has resulted in several dismissals, resignations and a lawsuit brought against the company by former employees who worked there. In the specific cases of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, its delay appears to be due to March by Luis Barriga, director of Diablo IV, and that of the project’s chief designer, Jessee McCree, both linked to the lawsuit. These layoffs were followed by the resignation of Chacko sonny, executive producer of Overwatch 2, which took place in September.

Image : Blizzard

The departure of these managers is not an isolated case. Activision-Blizzard has suffered a talent drain in recent months. Jeff Kaplan, Director of Overwatch, left the company. The same will be done in the coming weeks Amy Dunham, director a Blizzard technique. Jen Oneal, recently promoted to the position of co- director also announced her departure.

So much Devil 4 What Overwatch 2 They were announced in 2019, but at no point have they had a release date even though they were imminently expected. Now, between the layoffs, dropouts and the pace that working from home has imposed due to the pandemic make it even more difficult to predict when we will be able to play these titles.