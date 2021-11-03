Images show the seriousness of the fatal accident for which Henry Ruggs III was arrested at the Raiders receiver (VIDEO)

Following his arrest, the former University of Alabama star was charged with driving under the influence, resulting in death, a charge for which he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The NFL player Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested early Tuesday after being involved in a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, a sinister in which a 23-year-old woman and his dog lost their lives.

According to the reports, the second-year footballer reportedly crashed his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota Rav4 while driving at high speed through a residential area of ​​Las Vegas, causing the truck to end up engulfed in flames.

After the incident, both the NFL and the Raiders issued a series of statements informing that they were aware of the accident, and indicated that they were already conducting an investigation into it. However, hours later the squad of ‘Los Malosos’ ad the ex-University of Alabama star’s removal from the roster.

If found guilty of the crimes charged against him – driving under the influence resulting in death, considered serious in the state of Nevada, and reckless driving – the recipient could face a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison. for the first charge, while for the second he could be sentenced between one and six years.