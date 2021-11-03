Images of the POCO M4 Pro 5G are leaked, Xiaomi’s “next best-seller” that promises the best value for money

The first images and features of the POCO M4 Pro 5G have been leaked, which promises to be Xiaomi’s next best-seller with the best value for money. However, despite how striking it was, this device has a lot of similarity to another well-known smartphone.

According to the Vietnamese publication The Pixel, the POCO M4 Pro will have a design that is very reminiscent of the Redmi Note 11 5G, a smartphone presented a few days ago in China. In fact, this similarity makes sense since the POCO M3 Pro 5G was actually a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10.

In this way, according to the filtration, the POCO M4 Pro will have the same design of the Redmi Note 11 5G, with an eye-catching camera module that is complemented by a plate with the POCO logo, as is the case with other of their smartphones.

In addition, the similarity between the POCO M4 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 will not be limited only to the physical but also in technical characteristics. According to the information, the new POCO will have a 6.6-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, versions of 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, but the three variants are limited to 128 GB of storage. .





In terms of cameras, the POCO M4 Pro will also keep the double combo of the Redmi Note 11: 50 megapixels main + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle, according to the filtration. Finally, the battery will remain at 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging, the same characteristics of the Redmi Note 11.

According to the filtration, the POCO M4 Pro 5G will be exactly the same as the Redmi Note 11 5GOnly while the latter will focus on China, the former will be aimed at other markets, among these surely Mexico because the POCO M3 Pro arrived in our country last June.





The leak does not reveal details about the possible official presentation date of the POCO M4 Pro, but seeing the images of apparent official origin, and with the detail that it is apparently an existing smartphone only renamed, it is likely that its revelation will happen soon.