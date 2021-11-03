Ignacio Ambriz receives an unusual attack from Huesca after being fired

Ignacio Ambriz is no longer Huesca’s coach after being fired after the loss to Burgos, but the board decided to continue attacking him through the press.

November 02, 2021 · 15:19 hs

Ignacio Ambriz’s European adventure with Huesca ended once the 2-0 defeat took place and he was fired by the Spanish board for not having been able to achieve the proposed goals.

Faced with this situation of disenchantment and frustration on the part of the directors of the institution of the Second Division of Spain, they ended up referring again to the passage of Nacho in the entity of Huesca and surprised with their statements.

“Perhaps the idea of ​​Nacho has not finished penetrating the squad. In the last month and a half we were not happy any of what we were seeing. None were happy,” said the sports director Rubén García in the first instance.

In addition, he revealed that the results and ideas did not agree with the proposed objectives to achieve a competitive team that returns them to the top division of La Liga Santander along with their ambition.

“What we need is to recover the ambition and transfer it to the field. That is what the fan has to perceive, “Garcia finally assured about Nacho Ambriz’s passage through the Spanish institution.

After having accumulated four victories, three draws and five defeats, Ignacio Ambriz is once again a free agent for the following season, waiting for the offer of a club to appear in Europe or, failing that, return to Liga MX .