‘If we advance, nobody will want to face Chivas in the Liguilla’

Chivas It can be the dark horse of the competition. The defender of the Flock, Miguel Ponce, is convinced that in Repechage or League the rojiblancos by eden give the bell because they would play without pressure.

“We have already shown that this team has what. We went to the Volcano and we competed with a team that is one of the most dangerous teams in this league.

“If this team does advance, they have to worry because we really have nothing to lose and a lot to gain. No one will want to confront us in other instances, “he explained at a conference.

The Pocho acknowledged that there is discomfort in the club because they have not been able to add the budgeted points to be in a better position in the table, but he knows that it is in his hands to continue in competition.

“We are dissatisfied because we let go of many points. We had to do nine out of 15 to secure a place and it was not like that, we have been leaving points along the way and that has made us dissatisfied, because we have not been a strong team. At times we kept zero behind, but it was stopped.

“We are not happy at all but we have a hope that it is this last game and there is no other way but to win to enter the Repechage and start another tournament and see what we can rescue ”, he said.

Ponce admitted that he wants the renewal of Ricardo Peláez As Sporting Director of the club, he serves as an impetus for this final stretch of the tournament, since he assured that he commits them because of the confidence that he has given to this squad of players.

“It was not an issue that we had in mind, but that they ratify it is good news and it commits us. He and the coaching staff armed this team and we feel a commitment because if we continue here it is because of them.

“It is good for the team to become aware of what we have stopped doing and what we must improve so that this game we add three points. If we want to have hope, it is to win yes or yes ”, he concluded.

