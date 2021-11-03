“If he’s recovered, let him play”

Carlo Ancelotti took advantage of the press conference prior to the match between Real Madrid and Shaktar Donetsk on Wednesday to praise Gareth Bale’s commitment.

“He is a player who is committed. He has needed some time to recover, he is not yet, nor has he trained with the group. He is close to returning. The national team calls him because they need him and will evaluate whether the player can play or not. He could be available for Wales if he’s recovered. We would be delighted for him to play for Wales if he recovers, ”said the Real Madrid manager.

Gareth Bale was injured on October 3 before the seventh round of the league. The captain of Wales has been summoned by his national team for the next national team break and the Madrid environment has reacted instantly. However, Ancelotti stressed that there is no problem if the player is well.

In the individual chapter, the white coach emphasized several cases. The first of them, Mariano Díaz, who started last weekend’s game against Elche. Ancelotti gave him as an example for other cases that are not counting much, such as Hazard himself.

“Mariano hadn’t done a minute all season. He took advantage of it very well, showing professionalism. It is what Hazard and all those who are injured have to do ”.

Next on the list was the other forward, Luka Jovic, on whom Ancelotti highlighted being a player who will have his minutes.

“Jovic is happy, he’s fine. I try to give him as much love as possible because he is a player that I like as a forward. In front of him he has the one who, at the moment, is the best striker in the world, which is Benzema. On Sunday he could have the opportunity, but he was hit on the knee ”, revealed the Madrid coach.

One of the indications of a public nature that Ancelotti himself has made since his return to the white bench is the defensive fragility of his team. In recent days, the Italian has been happier, to which he added that the work of the full-backs is vital for the improvement and depends a lot on the rival.

“The wingers are players like the others. Each one has its characteristics and you have to enjoy its characteristics. If you have Vinicius in front of you, you don’t need a winger to push a lot. If you have Asensio, maybe yes to have more breadth of field. The work of the full-backs depends on each game due to the disposition of the opposing team. Mine are quite complete because they can attack and defend well ”.

Finally, ‘Carletto’ ended his appearance complaining about the lack of rest of his players and of all the players in general thanks to the excess of matches.

“The issue of injuries is something about football. Whenever I watch games there are injuries. It is a calendar problem. We have to manage this. We do not have excessive problems so far, but we have to manage it ”, he concluded.