“I wanted to be a footballer, but medicine is in my DNA”

The doctor German Fajardo , director of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, is an otolaryngologist who brings medicine in the DNA , his vocation is genetics.

The son of a doctor and a nurse, at home they always talked about health, public health and hospitals and he does not remember ever thinking of dedicating himself to something else. “Maybe once I thought about being a footballer but the truth is, medicine is in my genes.”

Not only medicine but also teaching. From very early in his career he became interested in the education of the same doctors and at a very young age he was Director of Teaching both at the General Hospital of Mexico as in the Gea gonzalez , two of the most important medical institutions in the country.

In an interview with Your doctor , who has also been general director of the Gea González Hospital , holder of the National Commission of Medical Arbitration and Undersecretary of Health, jokes and affirms that with his nose he could not be anything other than an otolaryngologist. “There was nowhere to be done”

His vocation, his life, his career

– At what point did you decide you wanted to be a doctor?

“Maybe I had a stage in which I wanted to be a footballer or I wanted to be some things that children imagine but I never thought of being anything other than what I am. The truth is that no other possibility ever crossed my mind other than being a doctor. I am the son of a doctor, the son of a nurse, so in my house they always talked about medicine, health, Public Health, and hospitals. Surely it is a matter of DNA, right? Genetically transmitted, so that I could choose, I would decide for this, which is not only a profession, but for this vocation, which is to be a doctor.

Pioneer of endoscopic sinus and nose surgery

He considers that his specialty is very beautiful because it includes all the facets, it has the clinical area, the surgical part and the important part of closeness with the patient.

“It is generally quite decisive. Let’s say, problems are generally fixed, depending on the assumption of what it is. “

He relates that when he finished his residency, endoscopic surgery of the nose and “paranasal sinuses began in the country, although in the world he was a few years old.

“Thanks to the support of the Volunteer Ladies of the General Hospital at that time the first endoscopy equipment was obtained for the hospital and that made several of us, led by Dr. Rogelio Chavolla, go to take courses abroad to learn how to handle these equipment “. He, in particular, had to go to Oklahoma Medicate Center and learned from a doctor of Latin origin named Jesus Medina.

At that time, if those teams existed in Mexico they were very few, especially in private hospitals, in Spanish in a special way.

In the public sector, General Hospitals , Gea gonzalez and the Military were the first to have this technology that would do less invasive surgeries.

“It was like the big change, going to minimally invasive surgery at the end of the last century.”

This type of surgery is used to solve nose and throat problems, it is also the entry route for other specialists, in coordination with the ENT, to perform eye, ear and skull base procedures.

After being CEO of the Gea González Hospital for three years, he received the invitation to be the holder of the National Commission of Medical Arbitration , where he had to make the doctors understand that it was a State institution to settle in a friendly composition the conflicts that are naturally created in the field of medical care.

Besides, the Conamed issued recommendations on various ailments to learn from mistakes and not make them more.

Reduced the time of residencies in Geriatrics and Pulmonology

After Conamed, Dr. Fajardo was Undersecretary of Health for 14 months, in the administration of Secretary Salomón Chertorivski.

“We were able to push the truth that several things in the sense of the quality of medical care and the duration of residencies in Geriatrics and Pulmonology. Some of the needs that the country has that now curiously have been or are highlighted by what we are experiencing, are, for example, residencies in Geriatrics and Pulmonology, which had a duration of six years and first the residency in Medicine had to be done Internal ”.

He explains that it was not only about opening more places for specialists, but also that the conditions were in place to train them, the teachers to teach them and that they had the number of cases to learn from during the residency. “What we did was decrease from six years to four years and direct entry. And the truth was a great achievement for what we are living ”.

Message:

The doctor Fajardo The interview began by talking about the great satisfaction that it means to teach the new generations of Mexican doctors not only the technical and scientific part that they must master, but also the human part towards the patient. It is something that can not be missing, he says.

He regretted the disappearance of the Popular insurance and the decisions that have been made to combat the covid epidemic.

And at the end of the interview he said:

“The National University there is the service of the Nation and it is not just a motto. Historically this has been shown and the doctors of the Faculty of Medicine of the National University They also have a great social commitment, they have a very, very important humanistic training and with a vision, of course, of preserving the health of the person but also with a vision of collective health that we seek so much and hope so much in our country ”.