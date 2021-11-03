I regret how we got lost in the middle of the season

After the middle part of the 2021 Formula 1 season was complex for Sergio Pérez, the Mexican has added two consecutive podiums in the Grand Prix of Turkey and the United States, results that put him back in contention for third place in the drivers’ championship against Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes.

In the absence of five races to conclude the championship, Pérez is 35 points behind the Finn of the German house, a distance that the member of Red bull racing considers it could be less if he had not lost his way in the middle part of the campaign.

“It took me more work than I thought (to adapt to a new team),” said the Mexican. “I came across a very different car and team. I think I’m more and more adapted, but I think we got lost a bit in the middle of the season looking for changes that we couldn’t get, “he said at a press conference in Mexico City.

“One thing I regret is that we got lost in the middle of the season. We lost three or four races, important points, looking for a direction that was not ”.

From the British Grand Prix to the Russian Grand Prix, six races, Pérez only managed to finish in three of them within the points zone, with a fifth in Italy as the most outstanding result, this at a time when Mercedes closed the gap against Max Verstappen.

Despite the numbers at that time, the team announced at that stage of the campaign that it would keep the Mexican for 2022, a decision that was not to the liking of Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri competitor and who was waiting for his second chance at the top team. .

“It was very easy to fall when you have the whole world against you and so many people want your seat. That’s when I would sit down and relax, think how good I am and tell myself that it was a matter of time before it works. “

But those moments were left behind and the Mexican hopes for a season finale in which the constant is to fight for the podium.

Before continuing, look at Sergio Pérez’s special helmet for Mexico:

“I think we are in a good rhythm to fight for the podium in the last races.”

“We are fighting a lot in these last races, every point in these last five will be important.”

Christian horner, head of Red Bull Racing, has indicated that by the end of the campaign he has Pérez as a team player supporting Verstappen in the fight for the drivers’ title against Lewis Hamilton, but also collaborating with the team to try to obtain the cup of builders, the fifth for the house in Milton Keynes.

Pérez is clear that his job is to help them and faced with a possible scenario at the Mexico City Grand Prix in which he is ahead of Verstappen, he prefers not to make assumptions about whether he would let the Dutchman pass.

“It’s complicated. We should see what circumstances we are in in the race. At the end of the day we are pilots working as a team. The main result is to give it to the team. It is the large photograph, we would have to see the circumstances. It is the beauty of racing that decisions are made at the moment, in seconds, they are very complicated issues ”, he concluded.