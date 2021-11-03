“I have seen that they are upset with me”: Checo Pérez’s apologies for causing chaos in Reforma

Sergio Checo Pérez at a press conference at the Telcel Theater prior to his participation in Formula 1 (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

Sergio perez has already landed in Mexico City and is ready to offer a speed display on the Paseo de la Reforma, avenue that will have the opportunity to see the Red Bull RB7 2011 driven by the Mexican, but which will also host a whole show by the brand that sponsors the Austrian team.

This event caused the organization to close a section of the street to install all the necessary infrastructure, for which some citizens of the capital expressed their discomfort through social networks, mainly due to the road chaos that this sudden modification generated in one of the most important arteries of the city.

In this regard, the Mexican offered some statements during the press conference prior to the Show Run that he will offer this Wednesday, where he affirmed that some people have made him feel their annoyance, so he began by apologizing to all those affected.

After obtaining the podium in Austin, Sergio Pérez will hold an exhibition on the streets of Mexico City (Photo: Jerome Miron / REUTERS)

“An apology to all the people. The traffic that must have caused them because Reforma was closed for three days”He began to describe the tapatío. “I have seen people who are annoyed with me for closing the streets, but it is going to be a moment that we are going to enjoy a lot,” he declared about the maneuvers he will carry out aboard a champion car of Red bull.

In addition to the event of Formula 1 will keep the two directions of the Paseo de la Reforma from the Angel of Independence until Diana the Huntress, some Metrobús stations will also be affected.

It will be until Wednesday at 16:00 hours when the bus stops will reopen Reforma, Hamburg, La Palma, El Ángel, La Diana, Chapultepec, Gandhi, Anthropology, Auditorium and Campo MarteTherefore, users must look for alternatives to reach their destination during this period of time.

Map of Sergio Checo Pérez’s Show Run in Mexico City on Paseo de la Reforma (Photo: Red Bull)

During the press conference offered at the Telcel Theater from Mexico City, in addition to offering apologies, Sergio perez He was in charge of igniting the illusion in his fans, as he declared that he was prepared to offer a memorable career in the Grand Prix of Mexico.

Regarding the possibility of getting on the podium, the driver from Guadalajara stated that “it is the least that my country and all the people deserve. Now we are in Red bull, but from the first year (Formula 1 returned to Mexico) I have had an impressive support no matter where it ended up “, to sentence that”would be a dream”Finish in the first three places.

The best position that an Aztec pilot has achieved within the Grand Prix of Mexico happened in 1958, when Pedro Rodriguez culminated in fourth position for the Owen Racing team, so in case of getting on the podium in the Foro Sol, Czech it would have achieved a historic result for Mexican fans.

Checo Pérez presented the special helmet that he will use during the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix aboard Red Bull (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

In addition to presenting the special edition of the helmet that he will use in the 2021 Mexican GP, Czech Perez gave details about what the return of the Formula 1 the country, because due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the Big circus did not have its passage through the American continent during 2020.

“The team is excited to return, it has always been a country that has treated them very well, the drivers like it a lot,” said Sergio, although he declared that the competition is difficult due to the height of the city. “The race is very demanding, but the atmosphere is not experienced in any other Grand Prix ”.

The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix will cum in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack this Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m.; however, during Friday and Saturday the respective practices will be held together with the qualifying day.

