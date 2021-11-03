‘I don’t like falsehood’

The coach of the Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeone, opined that tomorrow’s duel against him Liverpool on the Champions League It is not a rematch of the round of 16 tie in 2020, when the rojiblancos won 2-3 and beat the English, because “in football there is no rematch”, so this Wednesday will be “a new game.”

“In football there is no revenge. When they say ‘the revenge of that match in Anfield‘, no, that one has already passed, we had to advance and that does not come back. Tomorrow is a new game and it will have the consequences of this game, but that one will remain in the memory of the Atléticos, “Simeone said at a press conference.

At the end of the first leg duel in the Metropolitan, in which Liverpool won 2-3, Klopp He went to look for Simeone to greet him, but the Argentine was not there because his custom is to leave the field of play as soon as the match concludes, a situation that was read controversially, but that the Argentine explained later.

“I explained it after the game, I do not like to say hello after the end of the games because I understand that the emotions on the part of the coaches are different. I understand that in England it is chivalry, but I do not share it because I do not like falsehood. feelings that I have and from them I behave “, he clarified again Simeone.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: CRISTIANO RONALDO RESCUE TIE FOR UNITED AGAINST ATALANTA

Regarding what he thinks of his rival this Wednesday, the Argentine coach said that he does not know him as a person but he does value “the great coach that he is” and “the great job he did in the clubs that he was there.” “I don’t usually give my opinion of the rival (coaches), because I have codes and the coaches between us have to respect that situation,” he added.