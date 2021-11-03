Huawei would sell its x86 server business due to US sanctions.

It seems that Huawei will continue to cut its presence in the market, although this time it will be in the x86 server business, and the reason is none other than being on the famous black list in the United States, which basically makes it difficult for you to get Intel x86 processors. Without processors there are no servers, and since this situation seems like it will never be reversed, according to people familiar with the matter, the company is already in advanced talks to sell its business.

Huawei is reportedly selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer. As expected, the exact value of the agreement has not been released for now, but it is likely to be “billions of yuan“(hundreds of millions of euros) despite Huawei’s need to sell.

In recent months, several potential buyers have emerged from the government and the private sector. Henan Information Industry Investment Co. Ltd., a state-owned company based in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, which has been Huawei’s partner in the server business, is one of the major players, the sources said.

Another of the companies that would be involved in the acquisition is the consumer electronics manufacturer Huaqin Technology Co. Ltd. and an asset management company representing the Hubei provincial government. It is unclear whether each of these companies are bidding separately or as part of the same consortium. In case it is separated, Huawei will not have the need to reduce the sale value, as it will go to the highest bidder.

via: Reuters