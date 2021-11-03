How to pin WhatsApp chats on iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web

Just think about the number of messages that arrive daily to your chat rooms. WhatsApp and the level of priority you assign to some of those conversations, which causes an important topic to get lost in the pile of Instant messages. In order to have those conversations for those who do not want to lose track, the function of Pin up chats With which you will see in the first place of your conversation list and see the most recent messages there and be able to quickly enter to write one.

With good probability you will have more than one conversation on your WhatsApp, among which there is one that you use the most and that you should have with easy access, especially when you receive many messages from many different people.

Profits

With this tool you will get your most important chats to appear at the top of your conversation list, sending the rest of the conversations to appear after the last of your favorites.

The other contacts with whom you have a conversation will be sorted based on the most recent activity, but always in the background with respect to the conversations you set on the WhatsApp screen. That’s why you can keep close the chats of those people with whom you maintain constant communication and that you do not want to miss among other conversations that can wait.

This function only limits one thing, and that is that as a maximum of fixed chats you can place only three conversations so as not to saturate that home screen and end up being more counterproductive. This means that if you have already set three conversations and you have one that requires your attention, you must remove one of those already set and open the vacancy to place the new chat to set.

To start using this practical function, the procedure will depend on what type of device you use to access your WhatsApp application:

ios

If your cell phone is a iPhone You can easily do this by opening the WhatsApp application to enter the Chats section in the main window.

Find that conversation that you anticipate having in view and swipe it to the right to see the options. Choose the pin icon to activate the Pin feature.

Android

From the operating system version of Google You will get in a few seconds to start setting that chat that you do not want to miss:

Open the WhatsApp program on your cell phone and go to the Chats section in your main window. From there you will select the conversations that you want to always remain visible at the top and mark one by one just by pressing it.

When you see the options, choose the one with a pin and that particular conversation will be established as a favorite.

WhatsApp Web

Also from the WhatsApp Web computer version you can set and remove the different conversations, so that when they are synchronized with the main device, they are updated on the rest of the devices where you use it.

What you have to do is enter your tab WhatsApp Web at browser and from the list of your conversations that you find on the left side you will locate the chat you want to freeze by right clicking with the cursor to display a menu where it is selected Set Chat.

With that, that relevant conversation will immediately go to the top of your window so that it stays in one place even if there is no activity for a while so you don’t have to look for it in the future.

