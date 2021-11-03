How much is the luxurious pajamas of Canelo Álvarez with which he arrived in Las Vegas

El Canelo arrived wearing luxurious pajamas from the Dolce & Gabbana brand (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

The Mexican boxer is ready to face his fight against Caleb Plant on November 6. On Monday night Canelo Alvarez He arrived in Las Vegas to fine-tune the final details for their fight. His arrival was made in private plane and wearing a luxurious pajamas from an Italian brand Dolce and Gabbana.

The cost of the set consists of a shirt of about 25,000 pesos, and a pair of pants 31,000 Mexican pesos, both are garments entirely made of silk in a blue animal print pattern, and the garments together accumulate a value of 56,000 pesos.

The boxer also looked on his arrival a backpack of the Italian brand, on the official website of D&G, the price of this type of accessories ranges from 45,000 to almost 60,000 MEX.

It is not the first luxurious pajamas that Canelo has seen (Photo: ESPN)

Saul Canelo Álvarez he is one of the most fortunate athletes in the world. Currently the fortune of the Mexican would amount to USD 140 million and USD 165 million. According to reports, the figure closed after having gained an approximate of USD 25 million after his fight with Billy Joe Saunders.

In his most recent commitment against Caleb Plant, the Jalisco native would make about $ 40 million, according to the journalist from ESPN Mike Coppinger. His American counterpart would earn approximately $ 10 million.

Canelo has made his arrivals at the location where he will fight a ritual of pajamas and extravagant outfits. When he arrived in Texas he also wore pajamas that amounted to almost 40,000 pesos. On that occasion he was measured against Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Saúl Álvarez is one of the highest paid athletes (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

If there is something that money cannot buy, it is the legacy that the Mexican boxer is building. In his fight on November 6, he has the opportunity to establish himself as one of the best today and in history, because is one fight away from unifying all the belts in the Super middleweight category.

At the moment, Álvarez owns the World Boxing Organization belt (OMB), of the World Boxing Council (CMB), and of the World Boxing Association (WBA). Plant is the one who has the International Boxing Federation (FIB) and the Jalisco will try to take it from him next Saturday.

Expectations for combat are high, both sportingly and commercially. Stephen Espinoza chain executive Showtime noted that they estimate more than a million purchases in the payment method per event.

Caleb Plant designed a shirt to challenge Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

For Espinoza, the commercial impact of Canelo must be exploited and expected to become like the phenomenon of Oscar de la Hoya or Floyd Mayweather JR:

“For us, Canelo vs Plant is boxing Christmas, it is the boxing event of the year and that is how we are going to show it … We feel that it is our obligation to take Canelo to the highest level, just as Oscar (de la Hoya) was at some point, then Floyd (Maywather), now he is Canelo ”, said the businessman to ESPN KNOCKOUT.

The fight will be in the MGM Grand Garden Arena the next November 6th and it is expected to start after 22:00. The combat will not be transmitted by the chain of TUDN, while Aztec Sports you will have the exclusive rights of transmission. The decision would have been made before the “loss of the fight” due to the rating, so TUDN He decided to “lower the gloves” from the cover.

