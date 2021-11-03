How is lung cancer stopped?

Marta Moreno, director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of Astrazeneca Spain.

In our country, every 20 minutes a person dies from lung cancer The implementation of a screening system in our country as a strategy to detect lung cancer early is key, since it could increase the percentage of stage I patients (when the tumor is less than 3 cm). This is crucial for survival, as more than 80 percent of these patients will still be alive at 5 years, compared to just over 5 percent of those diagnosed when the disease is already in an advanced stage.

As we enter November, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Lung Ambition Alliance launches its awareness campaign #PonleCaraATiempo chave a double objective: on the one hand, to emphasize the need to implement a screening system for early detection in the National Health System and, on the other, in the need to destigmatize lung cancer.

In the words of Laureano Molins, Head of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona Thoracic Surgery Service and national coordinator of the Lung Ambition Alliance in Spain. “Know the challenges and also the opportunities that the implementation of screening programs in the National Health System It has motivated us from the beginning. Any obstacle can be overcome if we think that advances in this strategy in early diagnosis can have a direct impact on patients and on Spanish society, which can translate into reducing mortality from lung cancer ”.

Lung cancer, a public health challenge

In the words of Antoni Sisó Almirall, specialist in Family and Community Medicine and Research Director of the Consorci d’Atenció Primària de Salut Barcelona Esquerra (CAPSBE) “overcoming the stigmas of the patient with himself and of society with the patient is a job in which we must be united. Transcending the fact of being or not a smoker is a daily task from Primary Care, our goal is to guide the patient in the right direction to achieve a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time ”.

“Cancer itself already has a great social stigma, but in the case of lung cancer this is even more true, even at times the patient feels guilty. For this reason, we must all work together for the normalization and awareness of this disease. Similarly, it is of utmost importance implement a screening system for early detection in the National Health System. We cannot forget that early diagnosis can save lives, “he says. Begoña Barragan, president of the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (Gepac).

“Lung cancer is one of the main public health challenges, but this is not the only one, we still have to work for the awareness and social sensitization of the disease. And it is everyone’s job to encourage behaviors that blame the patient, “he says. Bernard Gaspar, President of the Spanish Association of People Affected by Lung Cancer AEACaP.

In the words of Ricky Rubio, a well-known basketball player who established the Ricky Rubio Foundation whose goal is to tackle lung cancer, “it is always a pride to be able to participate in initiatives that promote awareness of lung cancer, it is up to everyone to overcome prejudices and betting on the future, por hope, only together can we achieve greater achievements”.

In the words of Susila cruyff, daughter of Johan Cruyff who runs the Foundation named after her father who died of lung cancer, “the message is very clear and I would have liked to know it earlier. Early diagnosis is essential. If we are a risk group because we have smoked sometime in our life or because we have had relatives who have suffered from this disease without being smokers, we should do check-ups with the doctor every year ”.

Marta Moreno, Director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of AstraZeneca Spain, comments that “it is a pride to be part of an initiative of this quality, surrounded by the best professionals in the health field, scientific societies, foundations and associations with an unwavering commitment to improve expectations and survival of lung cancer patients. At AstraZeneca we are driven by the same goal of transforming what cancer means by contributing to early diagnosis, scientific innovation and quality of care; and without a doubt, the Lung Ambition Alliance is an essential initiative to advance and improve the approach to lung cancer ”.