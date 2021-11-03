hospital asks for coperacha in social networks

The National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ) is building a new hospitalization tower to expand its capacity to care for patients; However, the project that was initially planned to be ready in December of last year was postponed until January 2022.

The Broken Chair had access to documents of the “substitution of the Hospitalization Tower 2018-2020 of INCMNSZ”, Which is built on the same land as the Institute and will have 10 levels on a sidewalk and four basement levels in an area of ​​29,737.28 square meters.

The investment in the construction of this hospitalization tower It is 750 million pesos with VAT included, the project began in July 2018 and the end date that had been estimated was December 2020.

Considering the opportunity cost of the land, which is 165 million 528 thousand pesos, the expense in the work that is 750 million and the annual cost of maintenance for 28 million 431 thousand 563 pesos, the total is 943 million 959 thousand 563 pesos .

The construction of the new hospitalization tower was projected to be carried out in three fiscal years, 400 million pesos would be granted from Trust Fund of the Social Health Protection System, of the now extinct Popular insurance, and 350 million would be with the Institute’s own resources.

In parallel, from 2019 until the beginning of this year the Institute launched the campaign “Let’s achieve together” on social networks, in which it called on the population to make donations for this project.

La Silla Rota requested a position on the delay in this work and why the fundraising was done on social networks. In response, the CEO of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, Salvador Zubirán, David kershenobich, explained both issues to this medium.

-Why has the tower not been completed if it was originally planned to be ready in December 2020?

-R: The first stage in the construction of the new Hospitalization Tower only includes the lifting of the same (without finishes and equipment), the planned date was delayed due to the pandemic As for the safety of the operators, the pace of construction was reduced and there was an extension of delivery for January 2022.

– Were all the resources granted for the project?

-R: Yes, the government has complied in a timely manner with the resources projected for this first stage.

-I saw that they also launched the Let’s Achieve Together campaign to raise money …

-R: The Let’s achieve together campaign is fundamentally focused on completing the equipment of the tower with state-of-the-art technology that allows the institute to keep up with the advances in medicine.

The purpose is to do it with quality and safety, with a long-term vision. Dr. Kershenobich emphasized.

PANDEMIC OBSTACULATED CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW HOSPITALIZATION TOWER

In a tour, this media found that construction is still in progress, as there are workers operating the machines and doing various activities within the work. A sign that hangs on the front of what will become the property indicates that the project’s entry date was August 4, 2021.

People who work in the surroundings of the area indicated that the work began three years ago and that it did not stop despite the pandemic of covid, although the number of workers decreased, and in recent weeks it increased again.

It should be remembered that the INCMNSZ It is one of the main hospital centers in which covid patients since it started the pandemicTherefore, it was reconverted and care had to be deferred to people who usually received care for other ailments.

According to information obtained by this means through transparency, surgical interventions decreased in the Institute derived from the pandemic, since 4,108 were carried out in 2019, in 2020 they dropped to 1,821 and up to July 2021 1,492 had been carried out.

This highly specialized institute usually has a large load of patients, both in general consultations, emergencies and in surgical interventions, so having this new space of hospitalization it becomes essential for your operation.

According to the documents to which this media had access, the objective of this new tower is “to improve the quality of medical care and reduce the postponement of surgical events caused by an inadequate and expired infrastructure that presents structural limitations, does not comply with current regulations limit the functional capacity of some areas and affect patient safety “.

“Correcting such irregularities would require a high economic investment and a great impact on healthcare activities, so the best alternative is the construction of a new hospitalization tower”, it was pointed out.

In the initial plan it was indicated that each of the seven floors of hospitalization would have space for 24 patients, three of them will be with individual rooms and four more with triple rooms and isolated rooms.

However, the project was modified and now it is planned to have 10 floors, the ground floor that is for hospital admission, Intensive Care, Operating rooms, the third floor will be for hospital pharmacy, metabolic unit and short stay, while the remaining six floors they will be for hospitalization.

In total, it will have 168 beds in 120 rooms, 96 individual or isolated rooms, 24 triple rooms, 10 high-specialty surgery rooms and 14 units equipped to monitor patients on site and from a distance with 360-degree vision.

According to information obtained through transparency, the Institute currently has 167 census beds, 125 consulting rooms and seven surgical rooms.

While the new tower was being completed, the Institute faced the pandemic from covid Despite the difficulties that it had already suffered since 2018, since in the report that was prepared in 2018 to show the viability of the project, it was mentioned that there were problems in various areas.

At that time, the Institute detailed that in the operating rooms it was necessary to increase their capacities and remodel their interiors, that the hot water storage tank had already reached its useful life and that there were failures in the air conditioning installation, so it was insufficient for all areas.

It also pointed out that the elevators were damaged due to their time of use, that the building needed to be structurally reinforced and that the electrical and hydraulic installations were deteriorated.

