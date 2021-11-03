“He steals boyfriends”, they accuse Megan Fox of taking the couple from a famous influencer

From a few months ago, Megan fox appeared with her new boyfriend and gave a lot to talk about on all the news portals. Besides that she separated from her husband Brian Austin Green with whom she has three children, everything focused on the fact that she had been unfaithful with her new heartthrob, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The singer’s ex-partner, Sommer ray, points out him for cheating on her with the renowned Hollywood actress.

During her participation in Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the model and influencer shared details of her relationship with Colson Baker (rapper’s real name) and drew a timeline to show that Megan began dating him knowingly that he had a girlfriend.

Ray recalled the time when Machine Gun Kelly was working on the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with the actress and recounted: “We were together in Puerto Rico… I waited at the hotel the whole time when he was filming with her and I wasn’t really thinking. nothing … I thought I was older and had children and was married and stuff. “

Sommer said that when he returned from his trip to the Caribbean was when he was convinced that Colson Baker and Fox were having an affair, as he did not allow her to visit the set of the video clip “Bloody Valentine”, starring Megan.

“I asked him why he didn’t invite me to the music video and he said COVID-19 restrictions. And then that music video came out and I said, ‘Oh,’ ”the young woman recounted.

She added that her suspicions became stronger when the rapper began to turn off his cell phone at night with the excuse that the vibrations could affect him, so she believes that the real reason for this action was because “Megan was going to call him ”.

Given this, the happy and current couple did not comment on the matter.

Machine Gun Kelly launches line of beauty products

Megan Fox’s boyfriend launched a line of unisex nail polish in collaboration with the Unlisted Brand Lab.

The line is called UN / DN and seeks to be a project that represents a cultural change throughout the world.

