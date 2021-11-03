He denied having worked as a baker and having lived in poverty

After the unfortunate incident that took the life of Salvador Cabins and that ended his football career just over a decade ago, little was known about what was happening in the day-to-day life of the former América striker in his recovery in Paraguay, starting speculation about his lifestyle.

It transpired in the media that Cabins He worked in a bakery and lived in poverty, a situation that 10 years later he denies, assuring that at the time what the press said bothered him.

“What I didn’t like was that it came out that I was working in a bakery and that I was very poor, that’s a lie. I gave my parents a bakery so that they could have their own business at home,” Salvador said in a talk. with the Golden Scorpion.

The Paraguayan explained that the photos that were released of him were as part of a report, to later be taken out of context.

I DON’T WANT TO BE DT

Despite having had the spotlight of Mexican soccer for some years as a star of the America, Salvador Cabins He ruled out returning to football as technical director, as he would not be willing to deal with the day-to-day problems of a footballer.

“I don’t really like what it is to be a coach. There are many things that one is not going to endure being a coach, the life of a player is very complicated and one knows everything that happens there and would not endure many of the situations of a player” , revealed the ex-scorer azulcrema.

