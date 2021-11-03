Halo Infinite opens its official promotion with its first live action trailer

Halo Infinite is one of the games that motivates me the most this year to try and thanks to the good reception of the video in which we were shown many details of its campaign mode, it is not surprising that 343 Industries wants to tell us an emotional story in which the salvation of humanity hangs by a thread.

Being the most important launch that we have known to date in this saga, I would not rule out that throughout these weeks a multitude of details will be known in relation to its advertising campaign and that is why they have wanted to delight us with a trailer live action, in which we are told several of the events that will take place from December 8.

Delve into the history of Halo Infinite with this new trailer

In this new video that has been published on the official Xbox channel, we are introduced to the story of David, a UNSC marine who sacrificed his life in combat after having prevented many civilians from losing their lives in the station where he was He was carrying out his mission for which he was trained, giving the Master Chief a brief margin of time, so that he could wake up and face this new threat that has declared war on the entire galaxy.

Assigned to a freighter escaping the destruction of Harvest, two Marines confiscated alien energy shields while defending passengers from an enemy boarding assault. His heroics led to a technological breakthrough that accelerated the development of the Master Chief’s defense system.

Remember that Halo Infinite will be released on December 8 for Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.