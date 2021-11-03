Halloween celebrities dress up as Catrina, Vaccine, Britney Spears, ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘The Squid Game’ | People

October 31, Halloween night. This 2021 two elements have come together so that that night of fear there has been an explosion of costumes and parties: first, that the day has fallen in the middle of the weekend and, second and above all, that after the pandemic there have been many who they wanted a great celebration, a night of different clothes and of jubilation with friends and family. The famous have not been left behind and have taken their best clothes for that long-awaited moment. From singers to princesses, everyone has celebrated one of the funniest days of the year.

In Spain, Paula Echevarría has opted for the classic Mexican catrina costume, a set in which her partner, former soccer player Miguel Torres, has accompanied her. The two have attended the party of some friends perfectly dressed and makeup in keeping with the theme, but this time without their six-month-old, Miguel, nor without the actress’s eldest daughter, Daniella.

The singer Shakira and the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué have also shown up as a couple. Dressed as sinister schoolboys, with dyed hair covered in blood and scars, they have been seen on the singer’s social networks.

In the football field there are also Andrés Iniesta, former Barça player right now at Vissel Kobe in Japan, and his wife, Anna Ortiz, who have represented death.

Others who triumph two by two are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The Australian and the Spanish have celebrated a great Halloween party in Byron’s Bay, the area where they live in Australia, where she has appeared as a bloody nurse and he as the Demogorgon, the monster of the series Stranger things. In addition, their children and those of their friends have also dressed up, and they have all posed together.

The actress Macarena Gómez and her husband, the businessman Aldo Comas, who in this case have mimicked themselves as two more characters of The Squid Game, the well-known and controversial Netflix series. “Yes, I have fallen into the trap!”, She recognized in reference to what is one of the most popular costumes of the season

Also actress Rossy de Palma has put herself in the shoes of a blue-haired zombie ready to eat a brain with a knife and fork in an applauded costume that she has posted on Instagram.

Those who have decided to disguise the entire family have been the influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni and her husband, the singer Fedez, who together with their children Leo and Vittoria have revived the Addams family. The parents have been dressed as Morticia and Gomez, while the little ones were Pugsley and Wednesday Addams.

In addition, little Vittoria also went through another costume: a pink octopus.

Also the artist John Legend, his wife, the ex-model and queen of social networks Chrissy Teigen, and their children have decided to dress up as the famous television and film family and even play the tune of the film on the piano.

Later, Teigen also played Carmen Miranda in a white suit loaded with bananas.

One of the most successful transformations has been made by the singer The Weeknd, becoming Vito Corleone, the protagonist of the novel and the movie The Godfather, and showing himself totally unrecognizable.

Singer Harry Styles made a pun on his name and decided that instead of Halloween, he was celebrating Harryween, and for that matter he dressed as Dorothy, the protagonist of The Wizard of Oz. Of course, it has not lacked the ruby ​​chapines of the protagonist of the famous 1939 film.

Taylor Swift has dressed like a squirrel, whose always savvy fans have affirmed that the costume is also being used to shoot a video clip.

The model Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber for a year and a half, has opted for one character but for several looks. In this case it has been Britney Spears, and she has imitated her by dressing like her in video clips like the one in Baby One More Time or that of Oops, I did it again, in his famous red latex jumpsuit, as well as on a famous magazine cover Rolling stone April 1999. “The first concert I went to was that of Queen Britney Spears and since then I have been in shock”, He stated.

The model Alessandra Ambrosio gave a great Halloween party in Los Angeles (California) attended by models, singers and actors and where she dressed as, according to her, “crystal queen”.

At the same event, the singer Doja Cat came disguised as Miss Belo, the teacher of the animated series The Super Chicks.

The couple formed by the singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have traveled to Mexico, specifically to Oaxaca, to celebrate the Day of the Dead, and there they have also dressed in the typical folk costumes of the country for these days.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to maintain their claim in favor of the importance of the vaccine, and that is what they have dressed: he as health personnel and she as injection.

And it was not exactly a costume, but Mariah Carey has played with what for her is the most important period of the year, Christmas, where each season sounds its All I Want For Christmas (Is You), which is about to arrive. With a baseball bat she has hit several pumpkins that read “It’s not time yet” to the rhythm of her song and already dressed for Christmas.

European royal families have also disguised themselves, especially those with young children. Princess Magdalena of Sweden, her three children and her husband, who live in the United States, have gone out to look for sweets dressed for the occasion.

Also Eugenia de York, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II of England, has dressed up her son, little August, eight months old, as a blue monster with several pairs of eyes for his first Halloween.

But if anyone is an expert on Halloween, it is the Kardashian family. Every year their women dress up as different characters and set the bar high. This year, supermodel Kendall Jenner has dressed up as one of the leading Martians in the sci-fi film directed by Tim Burton. Mars Attacks! (nineteen ninety six)

Kim Kardashian has dressed up as a futuristic cowgirl, with a corset and a large silver hat, while her older sister, Kourtney, and her fiancé, Travis Barker, have mimicked the protagonists of the 1993 film Point blank love, starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette.

For her part, Kylie Jenner has revealed her second pregnancy disguised as a cat with a black suit, mustaches and ears, just like her mother, Kris Jenner. The young businesswoman has dressed her daughter, Stormi, as Ariel, the protagonist of The little Mermaid.