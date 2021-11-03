Hacker must pay Nintendo $ 4.5 million

Team Xecuter, a group of hackers known for exploiting vulnerabilities in video game consoles, in addition to selling and promoting hacks of Nintendo, has pleaded guilty in front of a jury and as a result, one of its founders will have to pay the Big N $ 4.5 million.

Gary Bowser, who was arrested last year after committing several crimes against Nintendo and others publishers of video games, he pleaded guilty to all these charges that will not only give him up to five years in prison, but also pay a fine of up to $ 250 thousand dollars, in addition to the previously mentioned figure to Nintendo.

Apparently, Team Xecuter caused damages of more than $ 65 million dollars, in addition to which his company was also labeled as illegal. Further, Bowser accepted that all material that was seized after its retention will be destroyed. Among these objects are hard drives, modified chips, Nintendo Switch, SNES mini and more consoles.

Editor’s note: Knowing Nintendo’s legal department, it is no surprise that they have managed to add another victory against hackers and piracy. We have seen the Big N fight this battle for a very long time, but it will be difficult for them to end this anytime soon.

Via: Nintendo Life