Guillermo Fesser and Juan Luis Cano (Gomaespuma) explain their new educational project for children to learn social justice

Greater Wyoming gathers Gomaespuma on the set of El Intermedio to ask them a question that they have been trying to ask for years. “This couple is made up of two people who believe that the fool is the other,” acknowledges Guillermo Fesser with a laugh. Actually, Juan Luis Caño and Guillermo Fesser visit the set to talk about the latest educational project of their foundation.

“We have a motto, ‘Educating with a smile’, because in life there are two things, learning and having fun,” explains Fesser while José Luis Cano details that the new project is “for children from 3 to 6 years old who are taught to resolve conflicts.” Specifically, it is based on helping boys and girls learn social justice during those early years of childhood, where the personality is most marked and the stage in which what is learned is most remembered.

“You learn that there are no black, white or yellow people, but that we are all brown, but of different shades”, emphasizes Fesser. “All the violence that is generated in life is against race, gender or religion, it is about that children mature in their lives recognizing that we are all equal”, explains, for his part, Cano about this world program with representatives such as Meryl Streep or Susan Sarandon. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Guillermo Fesser, El Gran Wyoming and Juan Luis Cano share on the set of El Intermedio his best anecdotes, jokes and even dare to interpret a song.