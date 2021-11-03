GP Mexico F1 2021: The GP Mexico, with an economic spill of more than 700 million dollars

ANDl 2021 Mexican Grand Prix be hysterical in every way this weekend, even on the total economic spill of 14 thousand 375 million pesos, equivalent to $ 700.2 million.

The secretary of tourism, Miguel Torruco, made it known exactly this Wednesday at the Red Bull Show Run CDMX, that took place on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, with the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez, Memos Rojas, Benito Guerra and many other attractions.

Torruco asserted that of the 14,375 million pesos in which the ticket, food and many other things are included, nothing more than lodging is 192.1 million pesos, because the occupation is at ninety percent in the CDMX ..

The Formula 1 continues to make history on his return to Aztec soil, and so he promises to do it again from this Friday in the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez with practices 1 and 2, on Saturday with free session number 3 and qualification, as well as with the big race on Sunday.

