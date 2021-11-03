GP Mexico F1 2021: Carlos Sainz, happy with what has been achieved so far: “The objective is in the following year”

CArlos Sainz, Spanish driver of the Ferrari team, spoke exclusively with BRAND Claro from what you expect from the Mexican Grand Prix that will take place this weekend at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez, in Mexico City.

“I’m very excited, it’s one of my favorite Grand Prix, I already thank all the people who are there and support us, “said the 27-year-old from Madrid.

The pilot of the “Prancing Horse”, acknowledged that it has been a complicated season for his squire, but that the goal is the next year. “It has been a good season of adaptation at Ferrari”, said the Spaniard who is in seventh place in the Drivers’ Championship, with 122.5, just 5.5 units behind his teammate Charles LeClerc. The leader of the Championship is the Dutch Max Verstappen with 287.5 points.

“I am very happy with what I have achieved so far, but the important thing is not this year … but the next. We must be further ahead and weigh more “, added Sainz, who has had the best result a second place in the GP of Monaco this year.

Regarding what Formula One will be next season, Sainz confessed that it will be very complicated: “The season will be long, very difficult for everyone. For us drivers, not so much, because we have comforts, but for mechanics and engineers it will be very tough. “

Of the Grand Prix of Mexico the Spaniard said it is one of his favorite places, although he acknowledged that the support will be for the cover Sergio Prez: “People first support Checo, then Ferrari and then am – Carlos joked-, but seriously … I know that for being Latino there will be someone who supports me. The people of Mexico are beautiful, I always have support from Mexicans, it’s incredible, it’s my favorite place. “

Photo: Reuters

