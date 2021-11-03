GP Mexico F1 2021: As they prepare Checo Prez’s car for the Red Bull Show Run CDMX

Lto Formula 1 lives in Mexico with great passion, and for this reason, this Wednesday, November 3, a great event will be held for all motorsport fans, especially for the followers of Sergio Prez who will go up to the RB7 single-seater and take a walk around Paseo de la Reforma at the Red Bull Show Run CDMX.

For this event, red bull mechanics fine-tune every detail of the car with which Czech fall in love with all the fans who meet at one of the most important avenues in Mexico, and they show it on social networks, where you can see every detail of the preparation of the car.

The Red Bull Show Run CDMX is open to the general public and has other activities, such as the national final of Red Bull Kart Fight, a show by stunt driver Aaron Colton and an act of surprise, among others, and you can follow it through the multiplatform of BRAND Claro and Claro Sports.

