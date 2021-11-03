Google ranking in Uruguay: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 2

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him Google, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

2. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson left the ruthless murderer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed whoever it has turned his life into hell. But when Michael manages to break free from Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against it, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rebel against their unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to bring justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the aim of hunting down Michael once and for all.

3. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But, as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

Four. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

5. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must confront the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

6. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

7. Bitelchús

What would a yuppie ghost couple do if their quirky New England home was filled with posh New York visitors? Ask an exorcist for help to terrify intruders into leaving the house. The result? One of the greatest, most amazing and supernatural movies ever made. Bitelchus (Michael Keaton) is a disgusting and terrifying afterlife creature, a scaring and joking phenomenon that turns and morphs into grotesque shapes, swallows insects and cannot leave women (dead or alive) alone.

8. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by the eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous and extraterrestrial life forms known as symbiotes. During a sneak visit to the headquarters, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and he will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, telling him what to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

9. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

10. Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by all manner of terrifying creatures, engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch (Kyle Chandler) embarks on a high-risk mission and sets off into uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try and save two beasts that seem to have their hours numbered on the face of the planet. Land.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Google offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Google has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.