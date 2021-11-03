Google has removed one of the best features of the Chromecast

Android 12, the new version of Google’s operating system, comes with a limitation that could be related to the patent legal issue between the Mountain View company and Sonos. Apparently the possibility of control the volume of the Chromecast via smartphone is no longer available.

Owners of a Google Chromecast began reporting the “bug” via the IssueTracker forum when their devices received Android 12, which was officially released last October. However, it appears that the ability to adjust the volume remotely has been discontinued since the beta versions. At first, Google mentioned that it was deactivated intentionally, and assured that they would be activated again in the next test versions. Now, a company employee confirms that has been limited due to a “legal problem”.

Sorry for the disturbances.

We didn’t want to make such a bad change, but we had to do it to address a legal issue.

We have been working on a fix to mitigate the situation, and it will be included in 12.1.

The feature continues to show up in the interface, but is dimmed, so it cannot be used. It is unknown, at the moment, if Google will activate it again or implement a new function to control the media player through the smartphone.

Is this one of the patents Google allegedly stole from Sonos?

Sonos, precisely, has a feature that allows control the volume of your speakers through the physical buttons of the smartphone. Therefore, it is highly likely that the removal of this feature in Google’s Chromecast is related to one of the patents.

In 2020, Sonos sued Google for violating five of its patents related to smart devices, most of them speakers or audio equipment. Among them was a related one on how the devices could connect to each other. Sonos, let’s remember, ceded these patents to Google so that the Mountain View company will make your services and smartphones compatible with speakers of the brandto. The Sundar Pichai firm, however, took advantage of these patents to develop its own speakers and sound gadgets, such as the ChromeCat Audio.

Months later, the chief judge of the US International Trade Commission agreed with the sound company, claiming that it was Google that stole and used several of Sonos’ patents.