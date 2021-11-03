GM, VW and Nissan, the automakers most affected by lack of chips

General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VW) are the assemblers with more days in technical unemployment in its plants due to the shortage of semiconductors, according to an analysis carried out by Banco de México (Banxico).

They are followed in importance Nissan, Stellantis / FCA, Toyota, Honda and Ford, releases the document Estimating the impact of disruptions in the supply of inputs on automotive production and activity economical.

Banxico conducted a survey among the main executives of automotive companies in the country, where it found that from January 1 to August 21 of this year, GM it had to implement technical shutdowns for 65 days at the Ramos Arizpe plant; 91 days in San Luis Potosí and 16 days in the Silao complex.

The exercise does not consider the technical shutdowns that GM carried out at its three plants last month.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen made technical stoppages for 90 days at the Puebla plant, while the Audi automaker stopped its production for 28 days in San José Chiapa.

GM contributes 22.6% of the national production of light vehicles, so these days of suspension of activities will impact the annual figures for the manufacture of vehicles in the national territory. Volkswagen has a 15.7% stake.

Nissan, which contributes 17.6% of national vehicle production, made three-day technical stoppages at the Aguascalientes 1 plant; seven days in Aguascalientes 2; nine at the Compas plant, which operates together with Mercedes Benz, and 12 at the Civac facilities, in Morelos.

Ford stopped production in Hermosillo for 12 days; Honda, 13 days in Celaya, and Stellantis stopped for 44 days at its facilities in Toluca.

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA) estimates that between 550,000 and 600,000 vehicles will stop being manufactured in the country during 2021, due to a lack of chips.

The semiconductor shortage began in mid-2020, when cell phone and computer equipment manufacturers demanded more chips amid high demand for electronics to support work-at-home and online classes.

During the lockdown, the automotive industry had a low production rate, but when vehicle manufacturing was reactivated, there were no longer enough chips.

“The global installed capacity for the production of semiconductors has not been able to simultaneously meet the high demand of the sectors related to the manufacture of electrical and electronic goods and the production of vehicles since the beginning of 2021”, indicates the analysis of Banxico.

“In addition to the shortage of semiconductors, the Automotive industry It has also faced logistical problems and supply problems for other supplies ”.

The managers interviewed commented that, in addition to semiconductors, they face problems in the supply of inputs such as steel, resins to produce plastic auto parts and gas, which has increased the production costs of vehicles.

Banxico highlighted that the effects on the automotive industry observed between January and July may imply a loss in the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021 as a whole of 0.58 percentage points against a scenario without effects.

If the shortage in the supply of semiconductors persists from August to December, the estimated loss for the growth rate of the GDP 2021 increases to 0.99 percentage points.

Last September, the automotive industry manufactured 208 thousand 92 vehicles in the country, that is, 33% less than in the same month of 2020, and being its lowest level for a month of September in the last 10 years, according to Inegi figures.

Compared to September 2019, the automotive production it remains 36% down.

Among business executives in the construction sector, the analysis of Banxico, a decrease is also anticipated in the construction of new industrial spaces and projects to expand factories already installed as a result of a decrease in the manufacture of vehicles.

Read also: US concludes labor case against General Motors in Silao; “It was successful,” he assures