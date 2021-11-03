Germán Arangio beat Miguel Herrera as Antonio Mohamed said

When Germán Arangio arrived at the Toros Neza he was 20 years old and in the first days he perceived the explosive character of Miguel Herrera, who is eight years older. The hostility of the defender led to a fight in the locker room as revealed by Turco Mohamed.

More than 20 years have passed and in Mexico they are still talking about those memorable Bulls Neza from Antonio Mohamed, Miguel Herrera, Pablo Larios, German Arangio and Federico Lussenhoff, among others, that, led by Enrique Meza, they were runners-up in the Summer 1997 tournament. They are remembered for their offensive football and for the joy they showed on the field and the jokes they made between them.

“It was a very fun team,” he recalls. German Arangio who joined those Bulls Neza in 1996 with just 20 years of age. “There was the Turkish Mohamed who was the leader of all those jokes, the Mexican players also got on; the coaches gave a lot of freedom, which does not mean debauchery, it was freedom to play, freedom to train and to make those jokes, but on the day of the party we won “.

German Arangio Remember that “I fell here because they needed a player with a left-handed profile, in this case I came here as a left winger, and later I went more to the center as a 9, but when I started the race here in Mexico it was like an extreme midfielder” .

Did Miguel Herrera and Germán Arangio fight?

Of that time, Antonio Mohamed He recalled that upon the arrival of German Arangio, Miguel Herrera he started yelling at the 20-year-old and that he “beat up” Louse in the dressing room and left him with a broken nose. For his part, Herrera has denied that he ended up lying on a stretcher, as Turco said, and accepted that there were only some shoves and slaps.

In an interview with MX Sudamérica, German Arangio gave his version that almost completely coincides with that of Antonio Mohamed. “It is 99.9 percent what Mohamed said is true. Yes it is true. It never came to light because there was no cell phone to film and there were no people in there, that was left there in the dressing room. I think it was the days that I arrived. We were playing a snack before the game, and he started gasping, saying things, but I don’t know why he grabbed it with me if I didn’t know him, I hadn’t done anything to him. Miguel has an explosive character. “