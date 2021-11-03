George Clooney invites to travel and dinner in Italy; so you can compete

Digital Millennium

George Clooney is one of the most popular and highest paid Hollywood stars in the industry. The actor, winner of two Oscars, prepared a surprise for all his followers or lovers of adventures, as he launched a call to penter an incredible giveaway, the winner you will travel to an exclusive area in Italy with luxury accommodation included.

Although the restrictions and sanitary measures due to the pandemic continue, some still retain the desire to get on a plane for a relaxing vacation, and to the amazement of many the opportunity is just around the corner, but the best part is that you can travel alongside George Clooney; here we tell you how you can compete.

As if that were not enough, you will not have to travel alone, since you can invite a companion. Together they will fly to Italy, where they will stay in one of the country’s luxury hotels.

That’s not all because you can also spend time with the actor and his wife, the activist and writer Amal Ramzi Alam; as well as a dinner in the company of famous people in their heavenly mansion in Lago di Como, Italy.

So you can compete for the trip to Italy

Through Instagram, George Clooney invited you to join the contest with a funny video in which the testimony of a stranger who spent time with the actor is compiled. In one of the scenes, Clooney confesses to being a fan of Brad Pitt.

“Once the pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with me and Amal at our house in Lago di Como (…) To support my foundation, we will take you and a friend to Italy, we will put you in one of our favorite hotels and we will spend time together in our house, “he mentions.

All you have to do is go to the Omaze.com/Clooney website. You can buy tickets from $ 10 to $ 100; You can also participate for free, but the possibilities will be less. You have until July 16 and the winner will be announced on August 4.

A raffle for a charitable cause

The actor joined forces with Omaze, a company that raises funds to help charities. The objective of this initiative is to support the George Clooney Foundation for Justice, an association that fights for human rights.

The actor’s organization advocates “the people unjustly attacked by oppressive governments through the courts and works to expose corruption “, in addition to supporting marginalized communities around the world.

