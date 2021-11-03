Gantz creator Hiroya Oku doesn’t seem to be involved in the movie – EzAnime.net

Hollywood is doing a live-action adaptation of Gantz, and according to Deadline, Overlord’s Julius Avery is in charge of the project. You listened? Because Hiroya Oku, the manga artist who created Gantz, hadn’t.

Oku’s Gantz manga debuted in 2000 and ran until 2013 in Weekly Young Jump magazine. It spawned an anime, a video game, a Japanese live-action movie, as well as a CGI version.

As mentioned above, Deadline reports that Avery is set to direct the adaptation; however, this has yet to be officially announced. In addition to directing the horror film Overlord, Avery also previously wrote and directed the 2014 crime film Son of a Gun and is currently working on Samaritan, which is based on the graphic novels of the same name and will star Sylvester Stallone.

This report was news to Oku, who wrote on Twitter that it was “the first time I had heard of this.” (Note that Oku’s tweet also mentioned that Marc Guggenheim, who co-created and wrote Arrow, was handling the script. This is something he was asked about last year, and he responded with a shhh emoji.)

«Previously, I signed the contract [to make the live-action Hollywood movie], but I did not know that I was moving forward, “he added on Twitter.

Online in Japan, some fans are excited about the report of Avery’s involvement, but others are somewhat uncomfortable with the fact that it appears that Oku isn’t actually involved in the production, or that he doesn’t even seem to know what’s going on. that.

In August, Oku spoke to Crunchyroll (via CBR) about the Hollywood version, explaining that he couldn’t make a new Gantz anime until Hollywood returned the rights to him.

“Yes, I can’t go into all the details on that subject, but a Hollywood company has the rights to adapt Gantz right now, and unless they give us the rights back, we won’t be able to make an anime. or live-action adaptation of the manga, ”he said at the time. “That’s the Hollywood type of contract; They own all adaptations, including anime and live action, except for the manga.

The contract was signed in 2020 and apparently grants the rights to Hollywood for at least the next four years.

“I have not been updated on how the Hollywood adaptation is going or if it will actually be done,” he continued in his Crunchyroll interview. “Covid-19 has likely stopped a lot of new projects there, and Gantz is probably one of them.”

“If that is the case, I would like to regain the rights,” he added. Or, at the very least, get a heads up from who’s directing the movie.