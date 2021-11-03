Fourth-generation iPad released in late 2012 is officially obsolete

Not only has Facebook declared technology obsolete today: Apple has added the fourth-generation iPad to its list of obsolete products. The tablet, launched in November 2012, thus celebrates its nine-year lifespan while still being compatible with iOS 10. It weighed 650 grams, which we now consider heavy for an iPad. The device is not yet on the official list, but MacRumors have been able to confirm it in advance.

Being obsolete does not mean having to be discarded

I still remember when this iPad was released completely by surprise, only seven months after the third-generation iPad. It was the first model with a Lightning port and included an A6X chip, optimized to support the higher graphics of a relatively new retina display.

If you have one of these iPads and it still works, don’t worry: Apple isn’t telling you to throw it away. The fact that from now on it is considered an obsolete product means that officially it will no longer be repaired, so that the day it fails you will depend completely on unofficial services and without any type of guarantee to try to resuscitate it.

In any case, there are very few units left of this model and most are permanently stored in a drawer. Remember that if you no longer use it for anything and do not want to keep it as a souvenir, you can take it to an Apple Store to recycle it and take advantage of its materials.