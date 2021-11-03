Ford Tucci Maverick: Ford’s SEMA Concept Fans Are Calling For Come True

The Ford maverick It has become a vehicle that most who see it love. Meets all the requirements of pickup trucks, As well as being small and energy efficient, it is also easy to parkSo what more can you ask for? Now the Ford Maverick has a version that looks like a vehicle from the Ford concept gang, and that the brand announced that it will make many people obsessed with the model.

Tucci Maverick by Tucci Hot Rods

The concept in question is the Tucci Maverick from Tucci Hot Rods, and takes a Maverick XLT 2.0 EcoBoost with all-wheel drive and beats it to the ground with coilovers. Too uses a ton of unique 3D printed parts like fender flares, a rally car inspired spoiler and a front chin spoiler.

The new 2022 Ford Maverick can be reserved with a deposit of just $ 100.

The Tucci Maverick too gets a little performance boost thanks to a new Borla cat exhaust and stickier tires on bigger wheels. Inside the cabin, there are four Recaro Sportster seats with racing harnesses and a Ford dash cam. Bed features a spray bed liner, a roll-up tarpaulin cover and a rear door spoiler. This mighty little mini truck already makes us daydream of a future Maverick ST that will probably never happen, but still, that’s a world we want to live in.

The success of the Ford Maverick

The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid is enjoying stellar sales. This is great news for Ford, but not so great for consumers looking to buy a small hybrid pickup any time soon. According to reports, Ford’s smallest pickup is almost sold out now.

Ford Maverick orders are expected to be fully filled after the Halloween season. Consumers won’t be able to purchase the truck until summer if orders are filled.

Pre-orders for Ford Maverick indicated that the truck was going to be wildly popular. A large percentage of pre-orders came from Los Angeles and San Francisco, so the Maverick could be a hit in major cities as more models are produced.

