Ford restored this spectacular pickup from the ’70s and made it fully electric; already sells electric motors separately

Ford unveiled a custom pickup F-100 from 1978 to which he added a electric powertrain battery powered using the GT version of the Mustang Mach-E and two front and rear electric traction motors; he called the concept Ford F-100 Eluminator.

According to the company, this is the “future of electrified custom vehicles” and combine your past with your futures electrification plansas the custom truck showcases its new “electronic box motor” which is already for sale online and at your dealerships.

These box motors, called e-crate, are assembled by the company, but are available for individual purchase, so they can be used to build, repair or customize vehicles.

“Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we are supporting customers as they go fully electric and embrace exhaust-free performance, even for our traditional vehicles,” said Eric Cin, global director of customization, vehicles, accessories and licenses.





With that powertrain, the Ford F-100 Eluminator reaches a power of 480 horsepower and 634 foot-pounds of torque. It is the first electronic box motor from Ford Performance Parts, it is based on the traction motor of the Mustang Mach-E GT.

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept was designed and created by Ford Performance, and was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It is painted on Avalanche Gray with details in Cerakote Copper applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a JJR Fabrication billet aluminum dash and avocado tanned leather upholstery from MDM Upholstery.





The e-crate motors Ford’s are street legal in all 50 U.S. states, according to the company. They have a sale price of $ 3,900 and are aimed at those who are looking for a transverse orientation powertrain to electrify a range of vehicles, from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs.