Fidel Kuri was “alone” in a hearing in which he loses the right to leave for 100 million pesos

His lawyer tried to postpone the appointment because he could not keep it; the hearing was held and Kuri was not represented

Fidel Kuri, former owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz, was left “alone” in the hearing in which he lost the right to get out of jail in exchange for a guarantee of 100 million pesos, because his lawyer tried to postpone the appointment because he acquired “the commitment to develop various activities in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo ”, on those dates.

“I come to request Usía to suspend the hearing scheduled for today, October 28 (twenty-eighth), due to the impossibility that I present to attend it,” reads a document to which he had access ESPN Digital.

Fidel Kuri has been in the Santiaguito de Almoloya de Juárez prison since September for a millionaire fraud, according to the complainants. Imago7

Despite the request by the defense of Fidel Kuri, the hearing was held last Sunday, October 31 and the former owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz lost the possibility of leaving the Santiaguito de Almoloya de Juárez prison.

“Once the request has been made by the Agent of the Public Ministry for the modification of the precautionary measures imposed on October 13, two thousand twenty-one on the accused FIDEL KURI GRAJALES consisting of 1) EXHIBITION OF AN ECONOMIC GUARANTEE, the which amounts to the amount of $ 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million pesos 00/100 MN), which may be exhibited in any of the forms established by law; 2) PERIODIC PRESENTATION once a week before the General Director of the State Center for Precautionary Measures and 3) PROHIBITION OF LEAVING THE COUNTRY WITHOUT JUDICIAL AUTHORIZATION. In response to such request and in consideration of the arguments put forward by the Prosecutor’s Office, the aforementioned precautionary measures are MODIFIED and instead, the defendant FIDEL KURI GRAJALES is imposed a precautionary measure consisting of JUSTIFIED PREVENTIVE PRISON ”, this media could know.

Fidel Kuri has been in the Santiaguito de Almoloya de Juárez prison since September, because he was denounced by the “ARRENDADORA INTERNACIONAL AZTECA SA de C. V” for fraud, claiming a debt of almost 140 million pesos.

They prepare an appeal so that Fidel Kuri takes his process free

Defense of Fidel Kuri prepares appeal to recover the precautionary measure that allows him to take his case at liberty, and not in “Justified Preventive Prison”, once they had already collected the 100 million pesos of guarantee that had been requested.