Fernando Roig speaks clearly about Unai Emery

Fernando Roig, president of Villarreal, has appeared before the microphones of The spar, program of the SER string. All this, incidentally, after the soothing victory against Young Boys in the fourth stop on the calendar of the group stage of the Champions League. And he has not wasted the opportunity to express his opinion about Newcastle United’s interest in his manager Unai Emery.

“Nobody has asked me about Emery. We were all in the game. I know absolutely nothing. Nobody has told us anything and I don’t know where that news comes from. Villarreal does not have any type of communication. Congratulations and we were doing the accounts of the group. Congratulate him for the game he has played. I don’t know and everything that is in the future is future. There are three parts. We are delighted with Unai and Unai with Villarreal “, has asserted.

He has also added that “We have a signed contract and I assume that he is delighted. A change of coach would not be good or healthy, but there is nothing. Unai has a signed contract with Villarreal and his obligation is to win the game against Getafe and not sit alone He has to fulfill the contract and we are working on that “.