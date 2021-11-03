Feminists break into the ‘Show Run’ of ‘Checo’ Pérez | Videos

A group of feminists stormed the event this Wednesday afternoon Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021, where the Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez participated.

The women managed to overcome the security operation and were present on the avenue Paseo de la Reforma. During the protest they threw down the protection fences and invaded the circuit where “Checo” Pérez drove.

They even managed to climb the steps of the Angel of Independence, which at that time was an area closed to the public.

The group Athena of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City encapsulated the group of feminists and managed to remove them from the place. Later, the protesters were held at the La Palma roundabout.



The Show Run was discontinued and no more exhibition laps were presented. Even the show of the rappers Azcino, Rapder and Skiper was interrupted.

To end the meeting, “Checo” Pérez walked over the La Diana Cazadora roundabout to greet the public and thank them for their presence.

