Fed will begin to reduce asset purchases by $ 15 billion – El Financiero

The Federal Reserve The United States said it will begin to liquidate its monthly asset purchases later this November at a rate of $ 15 billion per month, beginning last year’s withdrawal of emergency pandemic support, while expressing less certainty that the jump in inflation it will be temporary.

After the reductions in November and December, “the committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases are likely to be appropriate each month, but is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if changes in the economic outlook they justify it, ”said the Federal Open Market Committee that establishes the policies of the Central Bank, in a statement this Wednesday after a two-day meeting.

The Fed said it would reduce purchases of Treasuries by $ 10 billion and mortgage-backed securities by $ 5 billion, marking the beginning of the end of the program aimed at protecting the economy from COVID-19. The FOMC decided to keep the target range for its policy reference rate from zero to 0.25 percent. The decision was unanimous.

Investors were widely awaiting the asset purchase announcement at this meeting, as Fed officials, including the president Jerome powell, they had indicated the measure. Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm in Washington. Powell’s term expires in February, and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would announce his election for president and other vacancies “fairly quickly.”

Central banks in developed economies globally are turning their attention to inflation risk as bottlenecks in the supply chain cause shortages amid strong demand. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure was 4.4 percent in the 12 months ending in September, the highest in three decades and more than double the central bank’s target. Consumer price expectations rose to 4.2 percent in the same month, the highest on record since 2013.

“Inflation is high, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory,” officials said in the statement. “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to considerable price increases in some sectors.” The pace of the reduction paves the way for a possible interest rate hike in the second half of 2022, with nine of the 18 officials forecasting a move next year in their September outlook. Wednesday’s statement reiterated that rates will remain near zero until the economy reaches maximum employment.

Several measures of the labor market remain weaker than pre-pandemic levels, and policy makers are likely to intensify their debate on whether the period before the impact of COVID-19 offers the best benchmark for a workplace that has experienced a tremendous change in the last two years.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries have declined in the past two weeks, while rates on two-year notes have risen as traders trade on expectations of a more aggressive and anti-inflationary policy tilt. Central bank officials have worked hard to distinguish the reduction in asset purchases from the adjustment, and Powell said on Oct. 22 that raising interest rates would be “premature” given the slack in the labor market.