Fed maintains interest rate at almost zero – El Financiero

The Federal Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.

With this, the benchmark was in the range of 0-0.25 percent in which it has been for more than a year. The decision was unanimous.

In its statement, the Fed indicated that start reducing your monthly asset purchases later this November at a rate of $ 15 billion per month, beginning with the withdrawal of emergency support for last year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed has kept its asset purchase program unchanged (tapering) in 120 billion dollars a month, as part of the monetary stimulus measures implemented in the US to inject liquidity into the economy after the arrival of the pandemic, Víctor Piz explained in his column this Wednesday in The financial.

The columnist added that the central banks of the main advanced economies have maintained the monetary stimulus, but some have already begun to reduce it before the higher inflation outlook global, which appears to be more than transitory.

The Fed determined on this day that it is appropriate to reduce the pace of such purchases, and that it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if changes in the economic outlook warrant it.

The monetary authority considered that progress in vaccination against COVID-19 and the economy and employment indicators have continued to strengthen.

“The inflation it is high, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory, “authorities said in the statement. “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to considerable price increases in some sectors.”

Investors were widely awaiting the asset purchase announcement at this meeting, as Fed officials, including the president Jerome powell, they had indicated the measure. Powell will give a press conference this afternoon in Washington. Powell’s term expires in February, and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would announce his election for president and other vacancies “fairly quickly.”

The pace of the reduction paves the way for a possible interest rate hike in the second half of 2022, with nine of the 18 officials forecasting a move next year in their September outlook. Wednesday’s statement reiterated that rates will remain near zero until the economy reaches maximum employment.

With information from Bloomberg.