Fans invaded Miguel Alemán Valdés’ court after Celaya vs Dorados

Golden and Celaya signed on the court of Miguel Aleman Valdes one of the best matches of the tournament with a 2-2 that was defined in the 96th minute with an agonizing goal from the rookie shark Isaác Aguilar.

However, the lofty showdown was once tainted Jorge Abraham Camacho whistled the end, as fans of the Bulls They entered the field to attack the visiting goalkeeper and cause chaos between players and staff members. Players of the Celaya they were caught reassuring a subdued blue follower who had crept onto the pitch.

The incident comes a couple of weeks into the League in which Celaya will be the protagonist either from the Repechage or directly (currently it is sixth to three units from second place and with two days to play), awaiting a possible punishment from the authorities of the Expansion League that I could see the Miguel Aleman Valdes vetoed by some parties.

At the moment there has been no official position of the Expansion League nor the same Celaya; the authorities have also not reported on the number of detainees.

I finished the game of Celaya vs Dorados, the people of Celaya entered the field. A fan fell when the commissioner kicked him and he responded with a punch. In addition, the fan being on the ground, they kick him in the face. pic.twitter.com/F8mhoeeuXN – JP (@Juampichabal) November 3, 2021

