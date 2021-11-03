Fall of Volaris, beyond its plan to operate the Santa Lucia airport: experts

In October, the price of Volaris shares on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) fell more than 17% due to a combination of factors, including pressures on profitability and an increase in fuel costs and not only to its announcement to operate at the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

Last week, several analysts attributed that the Volaris stock market crash had occurred after it announced that it will operate commercial routes to Cancun and Tijuana from the airport that is being built in Santa Lucia, however, the fall precedes the announcement.

According to René Armas Maes, commercial vice president and aeronautical consultant, in recent months there has been a general drop in airline stock prices that can be attributed to pressures on profitability, increased fuel costs, stagnation of the demand, new travel restrictions as the supply of airlines is below 80 million seats worldwide.

Some airlines that have registered a drop in their share price in the last month are Delta Air Lines (-8.17%), American Airlines (-6.43%), Air Canada (-4.06%), Air France (-3.78%) , among other.

For his part, Kevin Wilson, who was part of the founding team of Volaris, explained that there are several possibilities that explain the fall in the price of the low-cost airline shares, among them the increase in the prices of aviation fuel and that Carriers have stopped resorting to fuel hedging, contracts by which a company protects itself against variations in the costs of jet fuel (the most important expense of airlines worldwide) by fixing a price during a certain period.

Many airlines no longer do hedging because it is easier and less expensive to pass the price on to the consumer through higher prices. However, seeing the changes can take up to a quarter because the airlines have previously sold their tickets, ”he said.

Possible profit taking

The second possibility for the Volaris stock market crash is that there may be several short-term investors claiming their earnings.

The price of Volaris shares has been one of the ones that has grown the most in the last year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The cost of a Volaris share has increased by 128.41% between October 2020 and October 2021, reaching its historical maximum with a cost of 45.62 pesos in October. On Friday, October 29, it closed with a value of 37.63 pesos per share.

Investors may be realizing their earnings and will buy again later or in early January. I think Volaris shares will reach 40 pesos next year and will even reach 50 pesos by 2023, “added Wilson.

Volaris has a competitive position in Mexico and has the capacity to modify prices in the market.

While some investors may be concerned that the airline will add a lot of capacity next year, causing fares to decline, Wilson notes that Volaris has a host of markets to target its aircraft fleet, such as Central America, South America, the United States. and the domestic segment.