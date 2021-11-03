Fail: Ubisoft removes Danny Trejo’s mission from Far Cry 6 because he released it early

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Ubisoft is known for many things. For having emblematic franchises in his hands, for being full of cases of sexual harassment, for releasing games with bugs and for making many mistakes. We are going to talk about the latter today and it is that they had to remove Danny Trejo’s mission from Far Cry 6 because they released it early.

Players were reporting that they could now play Dani & Danny vs Everybody in Far Cry 6. It is a mission in which the actor of Machete and Mini spies accompanies you on an adventure full of action, shooting and explosions.

Many were happy with this, but there was a problem: the mission was far from finished. What some individuals played was a development version that Ubisoft released by accident.

How audiences shouldn’t be playing Dani & Danny vs Everybody in yet Far Cry 6, Ubisoft is removing it from the game. This through an update that will weigh a lot, so get ready to download, at least 13 GB.

“The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work in progress and was launched early in error. We are working to remove it and we are excited when players can check the final version, “explained Ubisoft in a statement issued.

The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early. We’re working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version. We apologize for any confusion caused and will follow up shortly with more information. – Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) November 2, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Dani & Danny vs Everybody does not have a release date yet. Dany Trejo’s mission is expected to reach Far Cry 6 sometime in December.

What do you think about this new? Did you play part of Dani & Danny vs Everybody? Tell us in the comments.

Far Cry 6 is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Follow this link to see more news related to this title.

