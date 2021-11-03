Facebook will remove images from the faces of more than one billion people

Providence, Rhode Island– Facebook announced that it will end its facial recognition system and remove images from the faces of more than a billion people amid growing concern about technology and its misuse by governments, police and others.

“This will be one of the biggest changes in the use of facial recognition in the history of technology,” wrote in a blog Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company Meta. “Its removal will result in the removal of more than one billion individual facial recognition templates.”

He explained that the company was trying to weigh arguments for the positive use of technology “with growing social concerns, especially when there are no specific rules about it yet.”

Facebook’s sea change in stance comes after a hectic few weeks for the company. On Thursday he announced that from now on it will be called Meta in an attempt, he said, to focus on generating a technology for what he sees as the next structure of the internet: the “metaverse.”

The company is also facing its biggest public relations crisis yet, after documents leaked by former employee Frances Haugen showed that Facebook has known about the damage its products cause and often did little or nothing to mitigate it.

Facebook did not immediately respond to questions about how people will be able to verify that their facial images were removed, or what they would do with the underlying technology.

More than a third of daily Facebook users have chosen to allow their faces to be recognized by the social network system. That is approximately 640 million people. But Facebook has recently started phasing out use of the system, which it introduced more than 10 years ago.

In 2019, the company ended its practice of using facial recognition software to identify users’ friends in photos posted online and which suggested they “tag” them. Facebook was also sued in Illinois for the tool that suggested the tag in the images.

The decision is “a good example of trying to make product decisions that are good for the user and good for the company,” said Kristen Martin, professor of ethics in technology at the University of Notre Dame. He added that the measure demonstrates the power of public and regulatory pressure, after the facial recognition system has come under fire for more than a decade.

Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook’s parent company, appears to be looking for new ways to identify people. Pesenti noted that Tuesday’s announcement implies “a move away from this type of widespread identification throughout the company, and a move towards more restricted forms of personal authentication.”

“Facial recognition can be particularly valuable when the technology operates privately on a person’s devices,” wrote Pesenti. “This method of facial recognition on devices, which does not require facial data communication with an external server, is the most widely used today in systems used to unlock phones.”

Apple, in fact, uses this type of technology for its facial identification system to unlock iPhones.