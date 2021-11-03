Facebook will eliminate facial recognition system in photos and videos

Reuters. – Facebook Inc. announced that it will close its facial recognition system that automatically identifies users in photos and videos, arguing the growing concern of society about the use of such technology.

“Regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing their use,” Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s vice president of artificial intelligence, said in a blog.

“Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate,” he added.

The company, which was renamed Meta Platforms Inc last week, said that more than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted for facial recognition settings on the social media site, and the change will now remove ” facial recognition ”of more than a billion people.

The removal will take place around the world and is expected to be completed in December, a Facebook spokesperson said.

Facebook added that its automatic alt text tool, which creates image descriptions for the visually impaired, will no longer include the names of recognized people in photos after removing facial recognition, but will otherwise function normally.

The suppression of facial recognition by the world’s largest social media platform comes at a time when the tech industry has faced a reckoning in recent years, amid criticism over the possibility that technology falsely identifies people or favors white faces over people of color.

Facebook has also come under scrutiny by regulators and legislators over user safety and a wide range of abuses on its platforms.

