Facebook will “deactivate in the coming weeks” its facial recognition system due to public concerns about its use

Meta announced on Tuesday that Facebook “will deactivate in the next few weeks“Its facial recognition system that automatically identifies users in photos and videos shared through this and other company platforms. According to the firm, this measure responds to the growing concern of the public about the use of this type of technology .

“Regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules to moderate their use. […] Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limit the use of facial recognition to a specific set of cases it is appropriate“said the statement.

The change will also affect the Automatic Alternative Text (AAT) feature, which is used to describe images to blind or visually impaired people. As Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s vice president of artificial intelligence, pointed out, once this step is taken, “AAT descriptions will no longer include the names of people recognized in the photos, but otherwise they will function normally.”

In addition, the company pointed out that users of the platform will no longer have in their hands the power to activate facial recognition that suggests that there are photos or videos in which they can appear. “We will continue to encourage people to manually tag posts so that you and your friends know who is in a photo or video,” Pesenti said.

The executive stressed that “each new technology brings with it a potential for both benefit and concern“, ensuring that the company seeks at all times to” find the right balance. “