Facebook, Messenger and Instagram: users report failures in Meta’s social networks | Technology

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in trouble. The social networks from Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Goal, have several flaws in their versions for Web and mobile devices ios and Android. Some cannot communicate with their contacts.

Although Mark Zuckerberg decided to change the name of his corporation to Goal, the problems in its main social networks they have not left it. Since 12:44 pm today, Wednesday, November 3, thousands of people are complaining in Twitter and other platforms for failures in these services.

What networks are reporting failures?

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger they do not work properly. The first reports came from users living in Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, who mentioned that they could not connect to the server, log in and even slow in certain functions of the applications.

As the minutes passed, these failures were present in other parts of the world, affecting thousands of people. However, social networks still work with some difficulty.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger

Facebook-Instagram

According to DownDetector, the most reported problems by Facebook users are: server connection, service loading and inconveniences with the website, this being the main one.

Meanwhile, on Instagram they ensure that they can connect to the server, but they cannot log in, upload news and the desktop version of the social network it doesn’t work properly either.

In the case of Messenger, Internet users accuse that they cannot send messages, they cannot connect to the server, among other problems with the website.

WhatsApp works normally

While the main Mark Zuckerberg’s social media They are not working on computers and mobile devices, users can still communicate with their contacts through WhatsApp, either in its version for desktop or smartphones.

User Reactions on Twitter

One more time, Twitter It has once again become the main social network in the world, as thousands of users are using this platform to communicate and report in real time what is happening with Meta services: Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

What happened the last time social media went down?

The last time the company’s social media Mark Zuckerberg they fell was on October 4 of this year. On that day, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram stopped working on the web, and iOS and Android mobile devices for more than five hours. Because of this, people began to download and install Telegram or Twitter to keep in touch and coordinate different work and study activities.