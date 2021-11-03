Facebook disables facial recognition; used by a billion accounts

Facebook –today Goal-, made an update informing the deactivation of the facial recognition service.

Jerome Pesenti, vice president of Artificial intelligence noted that the people who activated it will no longer be recognized automatically.

This, neither photos nor videos and also said that the facial recognition templates of more than one billion people will be removed.

In addition, this change will also have an impact on the Automatic Alternative Text (AAT) system, he said.

In this regard, he explained that it is descriptions of images for the blind or visually impaired.

“After this change, the AAT descriptions will no longer include the names of the people recognized in the photos, but it will work normally otherwise.”

In that sense Facebook explained the need to balance the positive use of facial recognition with growing societal concerns.

Furthermore, Facebook stated, “People who have chosen to activate facial recognition will no longer be automatically recognized in photos or videos.”

And even, he announced, “We will eliminate the facial recognition format used to recognize them.”

THE REASONS FOR THE CHANGE

This is one of the biggest changes to the use of facial recognition in the history of the technology industry.

More than a third of the daily active users of Facebook have activated facial recognition and can be recognized.

Making this change required careful consideration, because we have seen that in various spaces facial recognition can be highly valued, Facebook said.

Looking ahead, we continue to see recognition technology facial as a powerful tool.

For example, to help people verify their identity or to prevent fraud and identity theft.

We believe that the recognition “facial can be useful for products like these, with the necessary privacy, transparency and control measures”, Indicated Facebook.

Terminating the existing use of our facial recognition system means that the services it enables They will no longer be available in the coming weeks.

As is the settings that allow people to activate the system. We will continue to invite people to tag posts manually, so that you and your friends know who appears in a photo or video.

If you activated facial recognition, we will remove the template used to identify you. If you have this feature disabled, there is no template to delete and there will be no change.

In the case of facial recognition, its long-term role in society needs to be openly debated among those who will be most impacted.