F1 live: Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021, live the route of ‘Checo’ Prez in Reforma

‘Checo’ Prez live: Online broadcast of the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021

Start the transmission!

The transmission of the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021 begins through the screen of MARCA Claro and Claro Sports. Here above you can follow her live on our YouTube link.

Czech Prez is ready

The Mexican is already a few minutes from getting on the Red Bull to walk the Paseo de la Reforma from Diana the Huntress to the Angel of Independence.

Czech Prez is here

The Mexican is already about to get on the RB16B to start the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021. A real party that is being lived in the Paseo de la Reforma.

RB16B Preparations

The Red Bull mechanics are fine-tuning every detail of Checo Prez’s car with which the Mexican will travel the streets of Mexico City. Here we leave you more information.

Mexican art and culture will be at the Mexican GP

Heineken 0-0, official sponsor of the Mexican GP, ​​wants to highlight Mexican culture with a series of murals at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez and here we leave you more information.

Red Bull Show Run: ‘Checo’ Prez tour itinerary in Reforma

Here’s the full itinerary for the 2021 Red Bull Show Run:

11:00 hrs: Welcome

11:20 hrs: Mateo Garca Vuelta

11:30: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 1

11:45 am: Show by Aaron Colton, Didier Goirand and Ivn Ramrez (Moto Stunt, Hard Enduro and Off-Road rider)

12:00 hrs: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 2

12:15 pm: Benito Guerra Show

12:30 pm: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 3

12:45 hrs: Exhibition Red Bull Battle

12:50 hrs: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 4

13:00 hrs: Surprise act

Where to see live the tour of ‘Checo’ Prez?

You can see Checo Prez’s tour live through the BRAND Claro and Claro Sports screen starting at 11:15 hours, Mexico time.

What is the Red Bull Show Run?

The Red Bull Show Run It is an exhibition event organized by Red Bull Racing in which Checo Prez will race the RB16B on the Paseo de la Reforma prior to the Mexican GP.

Good morning and welcome to the transmission and minute by minute of the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021 from the Paseo de la Reforma from the Mexican capital, where Checo Prez will be present with the RB16B of his Formula 1 squire to give a great show to the fans.

Before the Mexican GP that will take place this weekend, the Mexican driver testing his car in one of the most famous avenues of the City and the country.

Join us in this transmission and minute by minute of the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021 for the next few hours and remember that the best sports information is here in MARCA Claro.

